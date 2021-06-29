Clickatell Launches Combined Chat Desk and Chat Flow Solution

Clickatell, a mobile communications and chat commerce solutions provider, today launched and integration between Chat Desk, a live-agent digital contact center solution, and Chat Flow, a chat commerce workflow builder, providing automated chat with drag-and-drop, no-code, functionality.

With this holistic solution, consumers connect with companies through Chat Flow automated chat and then, if they need additional support, they seamlessly shift to live agent or assisted chat through Chat Desk.

"Chat Desk and Chat Flow working together or separately make it easy for brands to meet consumers where they are consistently—on chat apps—enhancing customer experience while reducing friction associated with contact center customer service," said Jeppe Dorff, chief product and technology officer at Clickatell, in a statement. "A number one reason consumers leave brands and abandon payments is due to bad and frustrating customer experience. Adding chat apps as a channel in contact centers makes brands easily reachable and prevents frustration. Added to this, chat increases customer engagement, creating an opportunity to up and cross sell to customers, turning a cost center into a profit center."

In addition to the integration between Chat Desk and Chat Flow, Clickatell has added features to Chat Desk, including the following:

Pending Chats. This feature enables agents to mark live chats as pending when waiting unusually long for the customer to reply, effectively putting that chat on hold.

Customer surveys that can be presented to customers when their chat sessions end to gather feedback about products and/or services and interactions with agents.

Auto Responders, so custom messages can be displayed to end-users in certain scenarios, such as when all agents are busy or when a customer has reached a business outside of support hours.

Chat Flow has also been redesigned with the following new features and enhancements:

A new Settings and Shortcuts; menu .

Workflow nodes can be sorted according to type, most used, or alphabetically.

Users of the Clickatell Portal can approve and deploy their flows themselves instead of relying on Clickatell's help.

Bi-directional location sharing for Chat Desk users via Chat Flow and One API.