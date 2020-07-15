Clickatell Launches Chat Desk

Clickatell, a provider of mobile communications and chat commerce, has launched Chat Desk, a digital contact center solution that helps agents resolve customer queries and obtain customer insights in real time using chat.

"For decades, businesses have spent significant resources on the call center experience, generating 265 billion customer service calls each year, and most of this investment does not create desired outcomes for businesses or consumers. It's cost-prohibitive and doesn't provide customers with the experience they expect," said Jeppe Dorff, chief product and technology officer at Clickatell, in a statement. "Chat Desk addresses some of the biggest customer experience challenges today. It enables consumers to communicate on the chat channels they are most comfortable using, while enabling organizations to easily integrate chat to deliver the very best customer experience and not break the bank."

Chat Desk enables live agents and their supervisors to communicate with customers over popular chat platforms such as WhatsApp and track tickets and chat histories.

Chat Desk's real-time reporting and analytics let agents view customer sentiment and insights and access customers' outstanding and historical tickets, and through Clickatell's Flow, a visual workflow editor, agents can also identify the most frequent queries and where resources, like interactive FAQs and other self-service options, are sufficient. Supervisors can manage agents by monitoring their activities, performance, productivity, and workload in real time.