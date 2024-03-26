Calabrio Launches Interaction Summary

Calabrio today released Interaction Summary as an add-on that summarizes communications between contact center agents and customers.

With Interaction Summary, artificial intelligence will create uniform and unbiased summaries for each interaction and automatically export summaries to any CRM system via an open API.

"Calabrio is leading the way in creating industry standards and improving agent and contact center efficiency, using innovative technology to capture interactions," said Joel Martins, Interim CEO and chief technology officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "Our recent acquisition of Wysdom accelerated our ability to help customers leverage AI to maximize agent engagement, productivity, and ROI. And the Interaction Summary feature is the start of our next-gen series of features."

An early user of Calabrio's Interaction Summary was AAA Northeast.