Calabrio Acquires Wysdom

Calabrio?has acquired Wysdom, a provider of artificial intelligence and virtual agent performance solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

Wysdom's technology facilitates the fine-tuning of virtual agent interactions in real time.

Calabrio customers will now be able to sort all interactions regardless of channel type into thematic categories. In addition, customers will now be able to automatically determine areas for potential improvement, including coaching and training.?

"We are excited to bring Wysdom and Calabrio together to help our customers use AI to drive optimal allocation of resources across both human and virtual agents," said Kevin Jones, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "By unlocking core insights across all interactions at scale, Wysdom's powerful AI/ML-fueled analytics will ensure that our customers are able to leverage all of the valuable data in their omnichannel contact center."

"At Wysdom we have spent years single-mindedly focused on improving the efficacy of the AI-enhanced chatbot, believing the modern contact center to be a space ripe for transformational change," said Ian Collins, Wysdom's founder and CEO, in a statement. "All along we've viewed Calabrio as a like-minded innovator, so we're thrilled to join them in this crucial mission."