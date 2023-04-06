Calabrio Integrates with OpenAI's GPT Offerings

Calabrio has integrated its Calabrio ONE workforce management solution for contact centers with OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-3, with GPT-4 also being evaluated.

"Calabrio's long-tenured research, customer collaboration, and partnerships with top-tier universities has established us as a pioneer in enterprise AI innovation for contact centers. For over a decade, our Innovation Center and product teams have been integrating with sophisticated AI and ML tools. Early beta testing of OpenAI solutions showcased tremendous potential to streamline contact center operations," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "We eliminate tedious, manual tasks, and provide strategic, data-driven insights at the blink of an eye. The integration with GPT systems such as ChatGPT is another step forward in Calabrio ONE's product evolution to amplify the agent experience and deliver the highest standard of customer support."

"Contact centers are often the digital front door of a brand and almost always the last line of defense. As consumer expectations rise and economies tighten, we firmly believe front-line agents are imperative to brand reputation and revenue," said Kevin Jones, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "The commercial potential of generative AI tools requires a moral juggling act, balancing possibility with responsibility. While others may look at AI's potential to eliminate vital agent roles, we're focused on our obligations to augment the performance and experience of the front-line workforce and make contact centers more efficient and effective."