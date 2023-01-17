Calabrio Names New CEO

Speech and contact center software vendor Calabrio has named Kevin Jones as CEO, succeeding Tom Goodmanson, who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years.

"It's been an absolute pleasure these past 15 years working to make Calabrio ONE what it is today—the leading workforce performance platform that helps enrich and understand human interactions," Goodmanson said in a statement. "I am excited to see how Kevin moves the company forward." "Calabrio is an innovative disruptor in the cloud-first contact center market across enterprises of all sizes. We thank Tom for the everlasting impact he has had on Calabrio's success, and welcome Kevin to Calabrio. We believe that Kevin's passion and deep experience in the technology industry is well suited to shepherd Calabrio into its next phase of growth," said Mike Hoffmann, partner at Thoma Bravo, which acquired Calabrio in 2021.

Jones has more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, having held key leadership roles across a variety of technology services companies, including Rackspace, Dell, and HP.