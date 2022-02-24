CSS and SupportLogic Partner

CSS and SupportLogic are pairing up to help businesses elevate their customer support experience proactively by preventing escalations, improving backlog management, and reducing customer adoption barriers.

The partnership will also see SupportLogic and CSS execute several joint go-to-market programs and leverage the power of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Together, both companies will help service and support teams optimize service experiences.

"In the support and services economy, it is paramount to provide an exceptional experience to customers. We often see that the sentiment of the customer gets overlooked in support conversations, and that's where our partnership with SupportLogic will come into play. SupportLogic's unique SX capabilities combined with our deep understanding of customers' businesses and integrated IT solutions, will help businesses orchestrate industry-specific business outcomes for enterprise customers. This could be a game changer as we would redefine the customer support experience landscape by moving from reactive models to proactive support models, transforming support operations with AI, and optimizing multiple use cases across support organizations," said Ajay Tyagi, executive vice president of CSS.

"CSS brings domain expertise and market reach that will enable SupportLogic to more quickly expand its global presence and help even more organizations to transform their support experience from reactive, break/fix models to more proactive and intelligent offerings for every customer," said John Kelly, chief revenue officer of SupportLogic, in a statement. "We are thrilled about the potential this partnership brings to the table to drive growth for both SupportLogic and CSS."

"Aligning with a global CX leader like CSS not only helps SupportLogic increase our footprint in new markets, but it also helps CSS strengthen their trusted advisor status among the many support organizations that for years have relied on them for digital transformation projects. When innovators like CSS and SupportLogic go to market together, it has a ripple effect. It brings much needed attention to and resolution of a pervasive problem that has plagued customer support teams for decades; that customer support today is widely reactive. We are extremely excited to announce this strategic partnership and look forward to our road ahead," said Dave Feliu, director of global channels and alliances at SupportLogic, in a statement.