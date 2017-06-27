Avaya Launches Customer Engagement Cloud

Avaya today unveiled Avaya Customer Engagement Cloud, a set of advanced capabilities and services to help companies adopt and integrate digital technologies through a portfolio of hybrid, public, and private cloud offers and developer tools.

Avaya Customer Engagement Cloud is comprised of Avaya Oceana for omnichannel customer engagement and built on Avaya Breeze.

Avaya Oceana delivers context-driven, fully integrated, and customizable customer engagement that allows companies to bring together emerging and existing technologies to benefit the customer and agent experience. Innovations in the newest release of Avaya Oceana include the following:

A visual, chronological map of the customer journey with a comprehensive, actionable interface for agents.

A foundation for growing digital channels, with support for bots that extend sentiment, automation, and analysis to all text channels, including social media.

Virtual reality capability through Avaya partner EXP360, which enables customers to place calls straight out of virtual reality glasses. The agent can see what content the customer is viewing to direct and inform while providing a true guided tour through the virtual world.

The full context of an interaction when shifting from artificial intelligence to human connections.

A more accurate picture of customer experiences to help search for patterns and trends, proactively inform campaigns, and personalize interactions through Avaya Oceanalytics.

The ability to customize workflows and proactive notifications.

Tighter integration between Avaya Oceana and Salesforce.com Service Cloud as all channels (digital, voice, automated) are managed from a single agent interface.

Workforce optimization capabilities integrated with Avaya Oceana Workspaces.