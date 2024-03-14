Assort Health Launches Generative AI Solution for Healthcare Call Centers

Assort Health has introduced a generative artificial intelligence solution specifically for healthcare call centers.

Assort's generative AI model was trained on patient calls across hundreds of thousands of patient interactions. It uses AI and natural language processing to understand caller intent and then integrates with the medical providers' electronic health records to resolve patient inquiries without human involvement.

Common tasks for Assort Health AI solution incorporate end-to-end voice automation of patient inbound calls for the following:

Complex tasks, like needing to determine to which doctor to send the call, new patient registration, and appointment scheduling;

Simple tasks, such as established patient rescheduling, cancellations, and confirmations;

Triaging and routing calls to the appropriate departments; and

Answering frequently asked questions, such as address, visiting hours, and parking.