8x8 Launches Agent Workspace and Conversation IQ

Cloud communications and contact center platforms provider 8x8 has launched 8x8 Agent Workspace, a browser-based contact center agent interface that blends contact center and unified communications capabilities in a single application; and Conversation IQ, a conversational artificial intelligence-powered agent coaching and performance management product.

A core component of 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 Agent Workspace leverages 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), a single-vendor platform which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS embeddable APIs capabilities. Quick access to native communication and collaboration tools, including 8x8 Work, is also available from within the agent interface for remote and hybrid work environments.

"As contact centers make further advancements to support a work-from-anywhere environment, having a disconnected approach to communications and collaboration is not a winning strategy," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "With 8x8 Contact Center, organizations can leverage the full power of the 8x8 XCaaS platform, bringing together a comprehensive toolbox of composable employee and customer experience capabilities with the highest levels of reliability and security. 8x8 Agent Workspace makes it easier than ever for contact center agents to achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness so that every customer interaction is a great one."

8x8 Conversation IQ extends formal contact center capabilities, such as quality management and speech analytics, to any 8x8 cloud communications users. It applies conversational artificial intelligence (AI) to help organizations uncover insights, foster coaching, and ensure professional engagements deliver consistent experiences across the entire enterprise, for all user roles, from the contact center to the front desk and the back office.

8x8 Conversation IQ is also delivered via the 8x8 XCaaS platform, enabling team leaders and supervisors to oversee, evaluate, score and analyze voice interactions anywhere in the organization. 8x8 Conversation IQ provides automated evaluation, reporting, and analytics capabilities that deliver AI-infused actionable insights into employees' communications effectiveness, process adherence, and regulatory compliance. 8x8 Conversation IQ also supports voice interactions on Microsoft Teams endpoints via the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams integration.