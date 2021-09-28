8x8 Introduces Frontdesk

8x8 Frontdesk features include the following:
- One app natively accessible from 8x8 Work, which includes voice, video meetings, team chat, and more in a single, integrated desktop application;
- Custom filters to tailor each user's target contact list, annotate personal information for each contact, and select the preferred away-from-desk mode.
- Centralized answering for employee and contact center agent user groups;
- The ability to to stack, prioritize, and manage multiple calls simultaneously from anywhere, directly in the 8x8 Work desktop app.
- Automatic contact-filtering of the enterprise directory based on site location dialed, with pick-and-click transfers to localized user lists.
- Queue management spanning both general inquiry business lines and campaign- or service-specific numbers.
- Click-to-call and chat;
- Organization-wide view of all users and call queues, including presence sync with Microsoft Teams via the x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution; and
- Software that is not dependent on specific third-party console or deskphone hardware.
"As businesses embrace hybrid work environments, the traditional receptionist or front-desk role now requires the same flexibility and movability of any other role within the organization," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "By developing a purpose-built, native solution that leverages communications, collaboration, and customer engagement features from 8x8 XCaaS, 8x8 Frontdesk is empowering organizations to create a very personalized and empathetic experience for their employees and customers. This ensures that every first customer contact is a great one by eliminating traditional limitations and restrictions previously associated with this role."
"Organizations don't want cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all communications solutions for their distributed employees. They are looking for an agile solution that meets specific use cases, such as high-volume call handling to easily connect customers, partners, and vendors with any employee at any time," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, in a statement. "8x8 XCaaS and the 8x8 Frontdesk solution addresses the changing requirements of receptionists and front-desk staff, especially as they shift to a hybrid workplace."