8x8 Introduces Frontdesk

8x8 Frontdesk features include the following:

"As businesses embrace hybrid work environments, the traditional receptionist or front-desk role now requires the same flexibility and movability of any other role within the organization," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "By developing a purpose-built, native solution that leverages communications, collaboration, and customer engagement features from 8x8 XCaaS, 8x8 Frontdesk is empowering organizations to create a very personalized and empathetic experience for their employees and customers. This ensures that every first customer contact is a great one by eliminating traditional limitations and restrictions previously associated with this role."

"Organizations don't want cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all communications solutions for their distributed employees. They are looking for an agile solution that meets specific use cases, such as high-volume call handling to easily connect customers, partners, and vendors with any employee at any time," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, in a statement. "8x8 XCaaS and the 8x8 Frontdesk solution addresses the changing requirements of receptionists and front-desk staff, especially as they shift to a hybrid workplace."