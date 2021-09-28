8x8 Introduces Frontdesk

8x8, a cloud communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 Frontdesk, an 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) experience for high-volume call handling. 8x8 Frontdesk blends traditional unified communications and contact center capabilities, providing call queuing and handling features for hybrid work environments.

8x8 Frontdesk leverages 8x8 XCaaS and is natively enabled within the 8x8 Work app. It offers organization-wide visibility into the status and availability of the entire workforce, with the ability to filter users by site and connect incoming callers to employees and call queues. It also enables the receptionist and front desk function to be assigned or delegated to any user, regardless of role, location, or device.

8x8 Frontdesk features include the following:

  • One app natively accessible from 8x8 Work, which includes voice, video meetings, team chat, and more in a single, integrated desktop application;
  • Custom filters to tailor each user's target contact list, annotate personal information for each contact, and select the preferred away-from-desk mode.
  • Centralized answering for employee and contact center agent user groups;
  • The ability to to stack, prioritize, and manage multiple calls simultaneously from anywhere, directly in the 8x8 Work desktop app.
  • Automatic contact-filtering of the enterprise directory based on site location dialed, with pick-and-click transfers to localized user lists.
  • Queue management spanning both general inquiry business lines and campaign- or service-specific numbers.
  • Click-to-call and chat;
  • Organization-wide view of all users and call queues, including presence sync with Microsoft Teams via the x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution; and
  • Software that is not dependent on specific third-party console or deskphone hardware.

"As businesses embrace hybrid work environments, the traditional receptionist or front-desk role now requires the same flexibility and movability of any other role within the organization," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "By developing a purpose-built, native solution that leverages communications, collaboration, and customer engagement features from 8x8 XCaaS, 8x8 Frontdesk is empowering organizations to create a very personalized and empathetic experience for their employees and customers. This ensures that every first customer contact is a great one by eliminating traditional limitations and restrictions previously associated with this role."

"Organizations don't want cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all communications solutions for their distributed employees. They are looking for an agile solution that meets specific use cases, such as high-volume call handling to easily connect customers, partners, and vendors with any employee at any time," said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst of ZK Research, in a statement. "8x8 XCaaS and the 8x8 Frontdesk solution addresses the changing requirements of receptionists and front-desk staff, especially as they shift to a hybrid workplace."

