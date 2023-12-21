Genesys Cloud Achieves StateRAMP Authorization

Genesys is now authorized for the State Risk and Authorized Management Program (StateRAMP) at the Moderate Impact Level. This new StateRAMP Authorization builds off its FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level announced earlier this year. Through these certifications, Genesys is making it easier for U.S. state and federal agencies to access the latest cloud and AI technologies to improve the customer experience.

With the experience orchestration capabilities of the Genesys Cloud platform, public sector organizations can tap into advanced conversational, generative and predictive artificial intelligence and digital, voice and workforce engagement management capabilities.