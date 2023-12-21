Genesys Cloud Achieves StateRAMP Authorization

Genesys is now authorized for the State Risk and Authorized Management Program (StateRAMP) at the Moderate Impact Level. This new StateRAMP Authorization builds off its FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level announced earlier this year. Through these certifications, Genesys is making it easier for U.S. state and federal agencies to access the latest cloud and AI technologies to improve the customer experience.
With the experience orchestration capabilities of the Genesys Cloud platform, public sector organizations can tap into advanced conversational, generative and predictive artificial intelligence and digital, voice and workforce engagement management capabilities.
"Many state and local government agencies are challenged to deliver the service consumers expect today while stretching their limited resources and protecting their customers' data," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "With StateRAMP Authorization, Genesys Cloud can expand its support to more government organizations by offering a solution that helps them modernize their infrastructure and use AI and automation to build stronger relationships with their customers through improved experiences."