Genesys CX Cloud Is FedRAMP Certified

Genesys has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at the Moderate Impact level for Genesys Cloud CX, allowing U.S. public-sector customers to use the platform.

"Government agencies are under tremendous pressure to modernize their infrastructure to provide personalized, empathetic experiences, all while facing limited budgets and compliance mandates unique to the public sector," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "Genesys Cloud CX provides the secure and compliant, open platform they need to meet the changing needs and increasing expectations of their customers."

With Genesys Cloud CX, state and federal agencies have access to digital, voice, artificial intelligence (AI), workforce engagement management (WEM), analytics, and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) capabilities.

"Government agencies continue to plan for, and execute on, a move to the cloud to better serve and protect citizens," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Genesys Cloud CX FedRAMP authorization communicates to both governmental and enterprise decision makers the company's ongoing commitment to provide a secure and compliant cloud-based platform that enables them to provide mission-critical services and support to constituents around the country and the world."

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services.

The Genesys Cloud CX FedRAMP authorized solution is available for procurement through Carahsoft Technology on multiple state, local, and federal contracts.