Why 95% of AI Pilots in Call Centers are Quietly Failing and What the 5% are Doing Differently

There's a hidden story most contact center leaders don't talk about. It lives somewhere in a shared drive, buried under slides titled "AI Innovation Initiative Q3" or "Smart Agent Pilot Review." These are the projects that were announced with fanfare, funded with ambition, and quietly put to rest before they ever reached the customer. Nobody issues a press release for a failed pilot. They just move on.

The scale of this silence, however, is staggering. A Fortune report, based on interviews with the MIT NANDA research team, found that 95 percent of generative artificial intelligence pilots fail to deliver measurable business results. For call centers, the number is even more alarming in context. Nearly one in five consumers who have used AI for customer service saw no benefit from the experience, according to the Qualtrics 2026 Customer Experience Trends Report. It has a failure rate almost four times higher than AI use in general.

Yet senior leadership keeps funding these initiatives. According to 2026 Gartner research, 91 percent of customer service leaders feel pressured into implementing AI, up from 77 percent in 2025. The pressure is competitive, not very strategic. Executives approve AI budgets because their peers did, not because they've built the foundations to make them succeed.

The cost of keeping up with the trend is real. The average sunk cost per abandoned AI initiative has reached $7.2 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2025 survey<, and 42 percent of companies abandoned at least one AI initiative in 2025. In a contact center environment, where margins are thin and every interaction shapes brand perception, that's not just a budget problem. In practical terms, when companies jump on the bandwagon just to cut costs and not solve problems, customers can see through it and develop a negative perception.

The Three Anchors Dragging Pilots Down

When AI pilots stall in call centers, the autopsy typically reveals the same three culprits.

The first is launching without a business case. Most pilots begin because someone in leadership wants to do something with AI, either to appease a board, respond to a competitor's announcement, or act on a vendor's compelling demo. Without a clear business case, like shorter handle times, fewer escalations, or lower attrition, pilots rarely connect to the profit-and-loss statement, and this is why so many projects stall out after the pilot.

The second is fragmented infrastructure. Informatica's CDO Insights 2025 report identified the top obstacles to AI success as data quality and readiness (43 percent), lack of technical maturity (43 percent) and shortage of skills (35 percent). In contact centers specifically, this compounds. A survey of 1,505 CX leaders across Europe found that the average organization is juggling almost four separate systems to manage customer interactions, with half using multiple vendors directly driving up their support and maintenance costs. Asking AI to perform on top of fragmented legacy systems is like asking a high-performance engine to run on contaminated fuel.

The third and most underestimated is the human side. Even when the tools are solid, the rollout often isn't. Leaders get sold on the promise but skip the hard parts: clear goals, clean data, training, and buy-in. Agents who don't trust the technology work around it. Supervisors who aren't trained to use AI-generated insights ignore them. The tool gets deployed, but the behavior never changes. Most organizations are adopting AI faster without considering service outcomes. The speed of purchase has outpaced the depth of implementation.

What the 5% Are Doing That Nobody Copies

The minority that succeeds doesn't have access to better technology. They have different disciplines.

Successful implementations share a common characteristic: They start with clear, specific use cases rather than trying to automate everything. Bank of America's Erica virtual assistant is the clearest industry proof point of what deliberate, phased scaling looks like. Starting with a single use case inside its mobile app in 2018, the bank expanded methodically. Today, more than 90 percent of its global workforce of 213,000 now uses an internal version of Erica regularly, with calls into the IT service desk reduced by 50 percent. Though none of this happened overnight. It was built over seven years, one narrow use case at a time.

The successful 5 percent also get the ROI timeline right from the start. IBM research found that only a quarter of AI projects deliver on their promised ROI, and just 16 percent get scaled across the company. Organizations that communicate this reality to leadership upfront, building a phased value proof with handle time reduction in month three, quality assurance efficiency in month six, and CSAT improvement in month nine, survive long enough to see results.

And they treat adoption as seriously as technology deployment. A large-scale Stanford and MIT study of 5,000 customer support agents found that using a generative AI conversational assistant boosted productivity by 15 percent in issues resolved per hour, but only when agents actively used it. Buy-in isn't a soft consideration. It's the difference between a live deployment and an expensive shelf item.

From Pilot Purgatory to Proven Performance

The path forward isn't about slowing down AI investment. Rather, it's about making the investment smarter.

The organizations that consistently cross the 5 percent share one thing in common: They treat AI not as a strategy but as a layer on top of an already disciplined operation. They had clean data, documented workflows, and governance frameworks before the first AI model was deployed. In our experience working across hundreds of contact center engagements spanning two decades, the single biggest predictor of AI success is not the sophistication of the technology but the operational rigor underneath it. Process variation is AI's worst enemy. When you eliminate it through frameworks like Lean Six Sigma before deployment, AI doesn't just work; it compounds.

IBM's 2025 CEO study put only 25 percent of AI initiatives in the success column. The remaining 75 percent are failing not because they chose the wrong technology. They are failing because they asked AI to perform on infrastructure that was never ready to support it. The leaders who understand this and invest in process discipline first and AI second are building contact centers that will still be competitive a decade from now.

The question for every contact center leader in 2026 is no longer whether to adopt AI. That debate is over. The real question is whether the clarity, infrastructure, and change management discipline are in place to be in the 5 percent. Those who answer it honestly and act on it will stop burying pilots and start scaling outcomes.

Anthony Gregory is CEO of Expert Callers.