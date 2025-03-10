Debunking Four of the Most Common Misconceptions About Contact Centers

Not many know the intricacies of customer contact centers, causing misconceptions and myths to arise. As technological advancements continue to evolve and consumer expectations rise, those who continue to guide themselves through misconceptions will miss key opportunities and improvements. As someone with more than 20 years of customer service experience, I want to set the record straight on four prevalent myths about customer contact centers.

Myth #1: AI Will Replace Human Agents.

Artificial intelligence continues to be the talk of the town regarding customer service, and for good reason. It is a powerful tool that can streamline processes and handle diverse tasks. However, it is not an appropriate substitute for an agent. AI successfully handles small and repetitive tasks, such as resetting passwords or tracking orders, but not nuanced problem-solving. Agents are necessary for helping consumers with more complex and emotionally charged issues.

At the end of the day, humans will seek out other humans for complex interactions, further emphasizing why the future of customer contact centers relies on a blend of AI with human expertise. According to CMP Research, 86 percent of organizations are either already using or plan to use generative AI to supplement employee experience and their agent knowledge bases by the end of this year. This data point demonstrates a clear trend toward leveraging AI as a supporting role rather than a replacement.

Myth #2: More Technology Equals Better CX.

Although new technology is tempting, it cannot solve all CX challenges. Some managers investing in the latest technology might not achieve positive results. Poorly integrated systems can lead to inefficiencies, such as agents needing to switch between multiple platforms or customers being forced to repeat themselves across channels. This disjointed approach can cause frustrations with the agent and consumer and negatively affect resolution times. CMP Research found that a staggering 72 percent of customers want to spend less time interacting with customer service. Streamlined processes and well-integrated tools are essential to meeting this expectation.

Myth #3: Customers Prefer Digital-Only Channels.

Digital channels are becoming more popular with consumers. CMP Research reports that 72 percent of executives say the consumer demand for self-service has increased in the last three years. However, customers still prefer speaking to a human agent for complex issues. Chatbots can only do so much outside simple tasks and frequently asked questions. Human interaction serves a key role when a problem requires emotional intelligence or lengthy explanations. Businesses that ignore this human-led consumer preference will find themselves losing customers to competitors with multifaceted CX channels.

Myth #4: Contact Center Agents Don't Need Advanced Skills.

Being a contact center agent requires diverse skills, such as technical ability, patience, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking. AI might take over routine tasks, but agents must handle highly complex interactions with great problem-solving skills. As a result, contact centers must prioritize personalized workforce development. CMP Research studies show that agent development begins with positive leadership, as 47 percent of front-line agents report dissatisfaction with their direct managers, emphasizing the need for strong, supportive leadership to foster growth and retention.

Customer contact centers are often misunderstood, leading to myths like the ones above. If managers and contact center leaders embrace a balanced approach of investing in technology and agent development, positive customer interactions will succeed. Dispelling these misconceptions is not just about improving operations; it's about building trust, loyalty, and long-term value for both customers and businesses.

Mario Matulich is president of Customer Management Practice.