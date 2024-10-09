Zendesk Strengthens Human and AI Partnership in Major Solution Upgrades

Zendesk today at its AI Summit in New York introduced a series of innovations, including artificial intelligence-powered agents for omnichannel support, enhanced agent copilot, powerful voice, and agent builder.

"AI is now bridging the gap between high-quality service at a lower cost while delivering much more personalized experiences," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, noting that 73 percent of consumers believe AI improves the quality of customer service. "Our latest innovations, including voice AI, assist human agents in working efficiently alongside AI to deliver tailored, efficient service. This partnership leads to faster issue resolution and higher customer satisfaction and provides valuable business insights."

Zendesk is making AI agents available on all channels, including voice, ensuring that these autonomous bots can work independently or alongside human agents in resolving customer issues. Additionally, the company today introduced an AI agent builder.

These new capabilities for Zendesk AI agents allow companies to do the following:

Deliver instant, accurate responses with generative replies and address more sophisticated issues with customizable conversation flows, now extended to email.

Automate up to 50 percent of voice interactions in a new partnership with Poly.ai.

Create and control AI agents using a new AI agent builder, offering full customization, such as adjusting the brand's tone.

Zendesk is enhancing agent copilot with capabilities to deliver consistent, high-quality service. In more complex, high-value interactions between human agents and customers, agent copilot can now do the following:

Anticipate customer needs, offer proactive recommendations, and take actions autonomously with the auto assist mode.

Follow specific processes on behalf of an agent and instantly sync changes to ensure agents are always following the latest procedures with the new copilot business procedures.

Surface relevant issues and proactive insights, such as similar resolutions, directly within the new AI-powered workspace.

Also as part of the enhancements, agent copilot for voice now provides instant call insights, such as customer sentiment and intent, and surfaces answers from the knowledge base

Zendesk is also introducing more AI-powered insights to analyze customer conversations across systems, extract key insights, and enable real-time business intelligence. With these improved AI-driven insights, companies can now do the following: