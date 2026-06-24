Verint Comes Away With Powerhouse Status After Merger, CEO Says at Engage 2026

LAS VEGAS -- With Verint and Calabrio now unified with the Verint moniker under new owners Thomas Bravo, Verint has become a customer experience and engagement powerhouse that delivers artificial intelligence-driven outcomes, CEO Dave Rhodes told the audience during his opening keynote on the first day of the Verint Engage 2026 user conference.

The event is the first Verint conference since Rhodes became CEO, following the Thoma Bravo acquisition last year.

"There's nothing here that will force migration off [legacy] products," Rhodes said. "Our maniacal focus is driving meaningful AI business outcomes for our customers."

The combined companies have 12,000 customers, 40 percent of the total workforce management/engagement market, and more than 11 billion interactions that provide behavioral expertise, Rhodes said.

"Verint is 100 percent focused on CX outcomes," he added, noting that those outcomes include $37 million in increased revenue, $79 million in reduced costs, from single customers.

Rhodes acknowledged that many companies are investing heavily in CX without seeing results while Verint customers are getting returns within a few weeks. "The Verint difference is positive outcomes at every step of the journey," he stated.

Rhodes added that the company's Genie bot is delivering positive results in as little as two days.

Companies failing to see positive results are paralyzed by choice, stuck in pilots or they don't see results in production, according to Rhodes. "We've built our platform to overcome these challenges."

To demonstrate the vitality of the now unified company, Verint executives also used the conference to introduce Agent Factory, its new agentic AI orchestration environment that helps companies build, configure, and manage the hybrid workforce of human and AI agents.

"Agent Factory helps enterprises put hybrid workforce orchestration into practice," Jaime Meritt, Verint's chief product officer, said in a statement. "Customers can build their own agentic AI agents, use them alongside Verint AI agents, and route work to humans when needed. The result is a more coordinated workforce focused on outcomes you can measure, not just capabilities you can demo."

Capabilities of Verint Agent Factory include the following:

Prebuilt agents for common CX use cases with tools to create custom, agentic AI agents, connect them to workflows and include human handoffs where needed.

Centralized controls for managing, updating and governing prompts across agentic AI agents and applications.

Access to leading AI models, including bring-your-own-model support, within a single environment.

Integration across the Verint CX Automation Platform with governance controls to enable safe adoption of agentic AI at enterprise scale.

Companies are already building innovations on Agent Factory, according to Verint.

And the company should know. Like many of its customers, it too has built AI capabilities on the platform. It introduced three of them: Workforce Intelligence, Desktop Intelligence, and Quality Intelligence, each designed to help organizations manage, measure, and improve work across human and AI agents, at the conference as well. They work together, connecting insight into agent behavior and aligning work to the processes driving stronger outcomes.

"The breakthrough isn't any single capability; it's the connection," Meritt said. "Verint Agent Factory lets us accelerate agentic AI and deliver three innovations that work as one: understanding how agents behave, flexing the workforce to operationalize best-practice processes and measuring everything against business outcomes rather than activity. That's how you turn AI from interesting to indispensable for CX."

Verint Workforce Intelligence is available across the company's full portfolio of workforce management (WFM) products, now with agentic intraday supervisor capabilities with real-time controls to adjust staffing and task assignments as conditions change. The key difference is performance is measured against business outcomes, not schedule adherence.

Verint Desktop Intelligence extends basic text and speech analytics beyond conversations to capture and understand all desktop activity across systems and workflows, including field entries, navigation paths and process steps. Using generative AI, Verint Desktop Intelligence identifies the processes agents complete, analyzes the different ways the work is performed, and recommends the most efficient path. It reveals shadow processes and hidden best practices so organizations can standardize what works, measure conformance to ideal workflows and improve performance at scale.

Verint Quality Intelligence extends Verint Quality Automation capabilities to connect what agents say with what they do and the outcomes they deliver by combining interaction data with system activity to identify gaps between what was promised and what was completed.

If, for example, an agent told a customer he would receive a $500 refund but entered $100 in the system, Verint Quality Intelligence would catch it the same day, before the customer notices.