Press Ganey Forsta Acquires InMoment

Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, is acquiring InMoment, a customer experience technology company with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Following the acquisition, the two companies will combine their capabilities to deliver the advanced customer experience technology, connecting employee, customer, and operational data. The combination of InMoment's conversational intelligence, reputation management, and customer experience expertise with Press Ganey Forsta's solutions will bring about full omnichannel listening capabilities spanning call centers, social reviews, surveys, and other interactions. The acquisition also broadens Press Ganey Forsta's expertise across industries, such as retail, hospitality, automotive, and financial services, while deepening its leadership in healthcare through richer patient insights.
"In today's competitive landscape, understanding customer sentiment and experience is one of the most powerful levers organizations have to build loyalty, earn trust, and drive growth," said Patrick Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey Forsta, in a statement. "The ability to gain deep insights from the voice of the consumer directly shapes a company's brand, reputation, and bottom line. Press Ganey Forsta is committed to leading with innovation and partnering with clients to elevate the human experience across their organizations. We're excited to welcome the InMoment team and deliver unmatched capabilities to our combined client base."
"In joining Press Ganey Forsta, we become part of an organization that has a demonstrated track record of innovation and elevating both the consumer and employee voice," said John Lewis, chairman and CEO of InMoment, in a statement. "Together, we have the resources to deliver even greater value to our clients through faster insights, more advanced research tools, and expanded expertise."
"Together, from day one, we'll offer clients even more powerful experience and research tools to drive measurable outcomes," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Press Ganey Forsta's cross-industries division, in a statement. "Beyond our leading technology, both companies share a strong commitment to deep client partnerships, industry expertise, and hands-on support—qualities our clients greatly value. These strengths remain central to everything we do."