Press Ganey Forsta Acquires InMoment

Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, is acquiring InMoment, a customer experience technology company with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, the two companies will combine their capabilities to deliver the advanced customer experience technology, connecting employee, customer, and operational data. The combination of InMoment's conversational intelligence, reputation management, and customer experience expertise with Press Ganey Forsta's solutions will bring about full omnichannel listening capabilities spanning call centers, social reviews, surveys, and other interactions. The acquisition also broadens Press Ganey Forsta's expertise across industries, such as retail, hospitality, automotive, and financial services, while deepening its leadership in healthcare through richer patient insights.