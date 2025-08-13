NiCE Deepens Partnership with Salesforce

NiCE has expanded its partnership with Salesforce for a deeper integration between NiCE CXone Mpower and Salesforce Service Cloud.
After launching Bring Your Own Telephony with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice in 2022, the two companies will further invest in Bring Your Own Contact Center, inclusive of customer managed channels and NiCE's workforce engagement management capabilities in the Service Cloud unified desktop.
NiCE further intends to join the Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network as the first in the contact center ecosystem to unify contact center interaction insights with CRM data through a new bidirectional Zero Copy integration with Salesforce Data Cloud. This will provide customers with a shared data foundation between NiCE CXone Mpower and Salesforce Data Cloud that unlocks data to accelerate AI-driven experiences across both platforms. Shared customers can use this integration to enable real-time AI-driven orchestration using complete experience context. AI agents can operate with a complete understanding of the entire journey across self-service, live support, and fulfillment, including awareness of past actions, intent, and outcomes.
Through this collaboration, organizations can leverage CXone Mpower's real-time orchestration engine, workforce augmentation solutions, and purpose-built AI for CX within Salesforce Service Cloud's unified desktop for service reps. This integration extends NiCE's connected intelligence across Salesforce digital channels, cases, and interactions.
By uniting Service Cloud's CRM platform and AI assistance for service reps in the agent desktop with CXone Mpower's intelligent CX automation and orchestration capabilities, joint customers gain a unified, intelligent service environment. If a customer begins a journey with an autonomous agent, he can transfer the conversation to a human service rep with the entire transcript and Salesforce record intact and if the issue becomes even more complex a supervisor can access the conversation for real-time coaching.
"This renewed partnership with Salesforce marks more than just deeper integration; it signals a vision for the future of customer service," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NiCE, in a statement. "Together, we will collaborate to help businesses move from disconnected touchpoints to intelligently orchestrated experiences that span the entire customer journey. As our partnership grows, so does our commitment to helping our mutual customers lead the way in AI-powered service."
"Strengthening our partnership with NiCE will help organizations further provide deeply unified customer service experiences," said Kishan Chetan, executive vice president and general manager of Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "Together, we're helping organizations move beyond channel silos and orchestrate intelligent, outcomes-driven interactions at scale, ultimately delivering greater value to our mutual customer through continued innovation."