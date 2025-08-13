NiCE Deepens Partnership with Salesforce

NiCE has expanded its partnership with Salesforce for a deeper integration between NiCE CXone Mpower and Salesforce Service Cloud.

After launching Bring Your Own Telephony with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice in 2022, the two companies will further invest in Bring Your Own Contact Center, inclusive of customer managed channels and NiCE's workforce engagement management capabilities in the Service Cloud unified desktop.

NiCE further intends to join the Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network as the first in the contact center ecosystem to unify contact center interaction insights with CRM data through a new bidirectional Zero Copy integration with Salesforce Data Cloud. This will provide customers with a shared data foundation between NiCE CXone Mpower and Salesforce Data Cloud that unlocks data to accelerate AI-driven experiences across both platforms. Shared customers can use this integration to enable real-time AI-driven orchestration using complete experience context. AI agents can operate with a complete understanding of the entire journey across self-service, live support, and fulfillment, including awareness of past actions, intent, and outcomes.

Through this collaboration, organizations can leverage CXone Mpower's real-time orchestration engine, workforce augmentation solutions, and purpose-built AI for CX within Salesforce Service Cloud's unified desktop for service reps. This integration extends NiCE's connected intelligence across Salesforce digital channels, cases, and interactions.

By uniting Service Cloud's CRM platform and AI assistance for service reps in the agent desktop with CXone Mpower's intelligent CX automation and orchestration capabilities, joint customers gain a unified, intelligent service environment. If a customer begins a journey with an autonomous agent, he can transfer the conversation to a human service rep with the entire transcript and Salesforce record intact and if the issue becomes even more complex a supervisor can access the conversation for real-time coaching.