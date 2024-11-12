Natterbox Launches AI Assist for Post-Call Automation

Natterbox, a cloud contact center solutions provider, has added AI Assist to the Natterbox AI Suite, leveraging generative AI to eliminate post-call processes, ensuring timely data entry and enabling follow-up actions.

Key Features of AI Assist include the following:

  • Automated post-call wrap-up.
  • Auto-Update Fields, eliminating manual data entry and auto-populating Salesforce fields.
  • Next-Step Actions, with& AI-driven recommendations for follow-up actions, such as scheduling follow-up calls.
  • Personalized Follow-up communication recommendations.

"With AI Assist, Natterbox is taking a significant leap forward in redefining what AI can achieve for contact centers. AI Assist doesn't just automate tasks; it empowers agents to focus on the human side of customer service, driving stronger relationships and better business outcomes," said Jamie Cooper, chief product officer of Natterbox, in a statement. "We believe AI Assist will become indispensable for companies looking to modernize their contact centers and boost productivity without compromising on quality."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library