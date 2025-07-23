More Than Half of Customer Service Journeys Start on Third-Party Platforms

More than half (51 percent) of all customer service journeys now begin on third-party platforms like Google, YouTube, and ChatGPT, with search engines being the most popular starting point, according to a survey by Gartner.

This shift is especially pronounced among younger generations, with 74 percent of Gen Z customers initiating their service journey with a third-party before ever reaching an official company channel, Gartner found.. These younger customers are just as likely to use generative artificial intelligence platforms as they are to use traditional sources, signaling a major transformation in how digital natives seek support and information, the research firm found.

"Third-party platforms have become the new front door for customer service," said Keith McIntosh, senior principal of research in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. "Organizations must rethink their service strategies to account for the platforms their customers already know and trust."

The survey also highlighted a notable trend toward self-service success on third-party platforms, with customers reporting an average success rate of 62 percent in finding what they need on platforms like YouTube or Google. In stark contrast, only 22 percent of customers start, stay, and resolve their issues entirely using first-party company channels, Gartner found.

"This disparity emphasizes the need for companies to enhance their self-service offerings and integrate advanced AI technologies to meet evolving customer expectations," McIntosh stated. "This strategy not only streamlines service delivery but also aligns with the diverse preferences of customers navigating multiple service modalities."