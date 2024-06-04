Microsoft Introduces Dynamics 365 Contact Center

Microsoft today introduced Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first contact center solution that delivers generative artificial intelligence to every customer engagement channel. This stand-alone contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution enables customers to connect to their CRM systems or custom apps.

Applying learnings and insights from Microsoft's Copilot usage, coupled with multi-year investments in voice and digital channels, Dynamics 365 Contact Center infuses generative AI throughout the contact center workflow, spanning the channels of communication, self-service, intelligent routing, agent-assisted service, and operations.

Additionally, Dynamics 365 Contact Center is built natively on the Microsoft cloud to deliver extensive scalability and reliability across voice, digital channels and routing while at the same time allowing organizations to retain their existing investments in CRM or custom apps.

Key Dynamics 365 Contact Center capabilities include the following: