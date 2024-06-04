Microsoft Introduces Dynamics 365 Contact Center

Microsoft today introduced Dynamics 365 Contact Center, a Copilot-first contact center solution that delivers generative artificial intelligence to every customer engagement channel. This stand-alone contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution enables customers to connect to their CRM systems or custom apps.
Applying learnings and insights from Microsoft's Copilot usage, coupled with multi-year investments in voice and digital channels, Dynamics 365 Contact Center infuses generative AI throughout the contact center workflow, spanning the channels of communication, self-service, intelligent routing, agent-assisted service, and operations.
Additionally, Dynamics 365 Contact Center is built natively on the Microsoft cloud to deliver extensive scalability and reliability across voice, digital channels and routing while at the same time allowing organizations to retain their existing investments in CRM or custom apps.
Key Dynamics 365 Contact Center capabilities include the following:
- Next-generation self-service with pre-integrated Copilots for digital and voice channels. Combining interactive voice response (IVR) technology from Nuance Communications and Microsoft Copilot Studio's no-code/low-code designer, contact centers can provide customers with engaging, individualized experiences powered by generative AI.
- Accelerated human-assisted service across every channel, with intelligent unified routing that steers incoming requests that require a human touch to the agent best suited to help. When a customer reaches an agent, Dynamics 365 Contact Center gives the agent a 360-degree view of the customer with generative A and real-time conversation tools like sentiment analysis, translation, conversation summary, transcription, and more. Still other tools automate repetitive tasks for agents, such as case summaries or drafting emails, suggested responses, and the ability for Copilot to answer agent questions grounded on trusted knowledge sources.
- Generative AI-based real-time reporting to optimize contact center operations and workforces across channels.