Intradiem Extends Partnership with Five9

Intradiem has expanded its partnership with Five9 to leverage Intradiem's real-time contact center automation technology with Five9's cloud-based CX platform.

The partnership authorizes Five9 to resell Intradiem's contact center automation software for agent and customer experiences.

"Partnering with Five9 represents a powerful synergy between two industry leaders," said Haresh Gangwani, Intradiem's executive vice president of global alliances, in a statement. "Together, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that combines advanced automation with intelligent cloud contact center capabilities, helping organizations achieve superior efficiency and unbeatable customer satisfaction."

"By combining Five9's cloud-native CX platform with Intradiem's real-time automation technology, we're providing contact centers with a powerful solution to optimize operations, enhance agent engagement, and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Amanda Miller, director of independent software vendor partnerships at Five9, in a statement.

