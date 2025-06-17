Glance Launches Cobrowse for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center in Microsoft AppSource

Glance, a provider of cobrowse and visual collaboration solutions, has made its Glance Cobrowse for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center available on the Microsoft AppSource cloud marketplace.
Glance's cobrowsing and visual engagement solutions are now integrated directly with Dynamics 365. It enables human-led, real-time visual collaboration through cobrowsing, screen sharing, and live video all embedded directly within Dynamics 365 workflows.
"Customer experience leaders are embracing AI for efficiency, but they also know that empathy and human connection are irreplaceable," said Adam Atwood, Glance's chief marketing officer and head of strategic partnerships, in a statement. "With our availability in Microsoft AppSource, Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers can now offer seamless, secure cobrowsing support directly from the Customer Service workspace, enhancing service, reducing churn, and building long-term loyalty."
"Microsoft AppSource welcomes Glance Cobrowse for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jason Graefe, who leads software development company strategy for Microsoft as corporate vice president of independent software vendors and digital natives, in a statement. "Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Glance, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."