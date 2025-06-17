Glance Launches Cobrowse for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center in Microsoft AppSource

Glance, a provider of cobrowse and visual collaboration solutions, has made its Glance Cobrowse for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center available on the Microsoft AppSource cloud marketplace.

Glance's cobrowsing and visual engagement solutions are now integrated directly with Dynamics 365. It enables human-led, real-time visual collaboration through cobrowsing, screen sharing, and live video all embedded directly within Dynamics 365 workflows.