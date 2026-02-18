Combined Verint–Calabrio Organization to Operate Under Verint Name

The organization formed through the acquisitions of Verint and Calabrio by Thoma Bravo will move forward under the Verint corporate identity.

The decision follows a period during which teams from both companies worked to pull together product strategies and brand identity. Thoma Bravo acquired Verint in August. It acquired Calabrio in March 2021.

"Bringing things together under one brand underscores what we are building: one business, one platform, and one unified vision for transforming customer experience," said Anna Convery, chief marketing officer of Verint, in a statement. "Verint's 30-year track record of innovation and scale, combined with Calabrio's powerful and trusted workforce engagement capabilities, positions us to deliver unmatched value to customers around the world."

While the corporate name becomes Verint, the Calabrio product name will continue. Calabrio solutions will be supported and enhanced as part of the Verint CX Automation Platform. Customers will benefit from expanded capabilities as the wider business brings together artificial intelligence-powered bots, workflow automation, and deep domain expertise from both businesses.