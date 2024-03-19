A New Class of Multimodal AI Agents Can Plan, Reason And Explain

Openstream.ai, a provider of multimodal neuro-symbolic conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has received a U.S. patent for its system and method for cooperative plan-based utterance-guided multimodal dialogue.

AI virtual assistants, AI avatars, and AI voice agents created with Openstream's Eva (Enterprise Virtual Assistant) platform can understand end-user intentions by leveraging multimodal inputs and context to infer user's plans to dynamically generate human-like dialogue in real-time across any channel without a script or hallucinations.

"When people engage a brand's agent, they expect an empathetic and knowledgeable agent that understands them regardless of modality, channel, or language," said David Stark, Openstream.ai's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "AI agents must generate and understand context-specific dialogue using all end-user inputs in real time to seamlessly engage them in unscripted conversations that feel natural and help them to achieve their goals. Without this, brand perception and long-term relationships are at risk."

AI agents created with Eva can engage in complex, multimodal, multiturn, multi-obstacle conversations continually informed by context across any channel or language 24/7/365.