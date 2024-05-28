80 Percent of Top CX Trends Involve AI

Artificial intelligence comprises eight out of the 10 top trends influencing customer experience in 2024, according to new data from& CX Network, which also found that while AI features several times in the top-10 list, it is also an enabler of other trends, such as automation and self-service.

Respondents were asked to select the three trends having the greatest influence on their roles at present. The most selected responses included AI-powered technologies for operations, automation, generative AI chatbots and virtual assistants, conversational AI chatbots and virtual assistants, and generative AI for marketing/hyper-personalization.

Only two of the top 10 trends, namely employee engagement and customer loyalty, were not directly linked to AI.

The findings highlight the pivotal role AI-powered technologies play in revolutionizing customer interactions and operational efficiency, CX Network said in its report.