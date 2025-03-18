eGain Launches AI Agent for Contact Center

eGain today launched eGain AI Agent for Contact Center to provid human agents with real-time guidance in the flow of customer conversations.

eGain AI Agent for Contact Center taps into the single source of truth from the eGain AI Knowledge Hub to deliver consumable answers. Specifically, it does the following:

Monitors conversation in real time to establish intent;

Presents guided knowledge in the flow of conversation;

Adapts to agent tenure and topic-specific proficiency;

Ensures compliance with regulations and best practices; and

Improves by learning from conversations and feedback.

"Eighty-four percent of contact center agents hate their desktop tools, per Gartner," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "Instead of complaining about a slow computer while desperately clicking across apps, they can now rely on trusted, step-by-step AI guidance."

The solution connects out of the box with Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce. APIs are available to integrate with other CRM and contact center platforms.