boost.ai's Enterprise GenAI Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

boost.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, has made its Enterprise AI solution available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions and integrations for customer and employee experiences.

boost.ai enables Genesys customers to integrate genAI-powered virtual agents into their customer experience flows.

"Today's customers expect a highly personalized experience when interacting with a brand - and the only way to do this at scale is with agents backed by enterprise-grade responsible AI," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Genesys enables businesses to cut agent workloads, improve response speeds, and provide a wealth of self-service options for their customers. As your business grows, so do your service needs and boost.ai is here to grow alongside you."

boost.ai's application is now available with the Genesys Cloud experience orchestration platform. With Genesys Cloud, organizations can coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, native and turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.