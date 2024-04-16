boost.ai Introduces Generative Action

boost.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, today launched Generative Action.
Building on large language model-enriched functionality launched last year, Generative Action enables the use of generative artificial intelligence-enabled virtual agents (VAs) with safeguards for operation in customer-facing and highly-regulated environments.
Users can now automate up to 90 percent of inbound inquiries. Generative Action encompasses several improvements enriching CX capability, content management, risk management, and other technical upgrades. Companies can maintain complete control of automated conversations with the following:
- Custom or pre-built guardrails that can be reused globally within the platform and topic-level control of any acceptable level of risk.
- Centralized knowledge from approved sources based on multiple supported formats (URLs, HTML, images, docx, PDF, and .txt.).
- Oversight of knowledge management to minimize risk of hallucination while retaining full-context.
- API hooks to deliver enriched conversations that provide complementary data/info obtained from APIs.
- Action Hooks to seamlessly trigger predefined flows around sensitive actions.
"As financial institutions and other service providers explore AI with more urgency, they must onboard technology at a rate that keeps pace with innovation and yields tangible results. Targeted process improvements produce both short-term gains and opportunities for longer-term transformation," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai, in a statement. "At the same time, addressing the limitations of generative AI is critical to realizing its business potential. As contact centers grow more dynamic, we're excited to continue offering enterprises responsible, risk-free AI solutions that make an immediate impact."
"Generative Action signifies a major step forward for our platform, strengthening ways our customers manage genAI and LLMs without limiting their promise. As we approach the generative-first era, providing guardrails at the topic level ensures maximum control in the moments it matters most," said Rasmus Hauch, chief technology officer of boost.ai, in a statement. "These features provide a more seamless end-user experience, faster setup, and fortify what we can deliver through generative and controlled responses, while also retaining the visibility and control our customers need to ensure minimal risk."