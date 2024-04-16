boost.ai Introduces Generative Action

boost.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, today launched Generative Action.

Building on large language model-enriched functionality launched last year, Generative Action enables the use of generative artificial intelligence-enabled virtual agents (VAs) with safeguards for operation in customer-facing and highly-regulated environments.

Users can now automate up to 90 percent of inbound inquiries. Generative Action encompasses several improvements enriching CX capability, content management, risk management, and other technical upgrades. Companies can maintain complete control of automated conversations with the following:

Custom or pre-built guardrails that can be reused globally within the platform and topic-level control of any acceptable level of risk.

Centralized knowledge from approved sources based on multiple supported formats (URLs, HTML, images, docx, PDF, and .txt.).

Oversight of knowledge management to minimize risk of hallucination while retaining full-context.

API hooks to deliver enriched conversations that provide complementary data/info obtained from APIs.

Action Hooks to seamlessly trigger predefined flows around sensitive actions.