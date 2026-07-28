Zoom Partners with contactSPACE

contactSPACE has partnered with Zoom to launch contactSPACE 4zoom, a native outbound solution for Zoom Contact Center.
contactSPACE 4zoom integrates natively with Zoom Contact Center and delivers outbound functionality like preview, progressive, power, and predictive dialing, sophisticated campaign management, and compliance controls for regulated industries.
contactSPACE is ISO 27001 certified, and 4zoom ships with compliance controls and processes designed to support leading compliance regulations around the world.
"Enterprise outbound has traditionally meant long deployment cycles, complexity, and platform risk. We've built our solutions to solve these problems," said David O'Leary, CEO of contactSPACE, in a statement. "We've spent over a decade running compliant outbound at scale, including deployments of tens of thousands of agents, and we're excited to make that same enterprise functionality depth native to Zoom Contact Center."
"contactSPACE has an amazing track record and a wealth of outbound experience. We're delighted to have them on board," said Chris Morrissey, head of Zoom Contact Center sales and go-to-market, in a statement. "This partnership gives Zoom customers a path to quickly and easily deploy proven enterprise-grade outbound functionality at scale. Together, contactSPACE and Zoom tech offer an incredibly powerful combination, allowing Zoom CX customers to deliver personalized, efficient inbound and outbound interactions, on any channel."