Zoom Partners with contactSPACE

contactSPACE has partnered with Zoom to launch contactSPACE 4zoom, a native outbound solution for Zoom Contact Center.

contactSPACE 4zoom integrates natively with Zoom Contact Center and delivers outbound functionality like preview, progressive, power, and predictive dialing, sophisticated campaign management, and compliance controls for regulated industries.

contactSPACE is ISO 27001 certified, and 4zoom ships with compliance controls and processes designed to support leading compliance regulations around the world.