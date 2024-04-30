Zingtree Launches CX Answers and CX Actions

Zingtree, a customer experience automation platform provider, today launched CX Answers and CX Actions to help companies unify disconnected systems, processes, and workflows and automate nearly every customer interaction.

"Despite heavy investments in AI-enabled CRMs, chatbots, and contact centers, we continue to see a lack of effective automation in today's complex customer service environments, ultimately leading to frustrated agents and customers," said Juan Jaysingh, CEO and board member of Zingtree, in a statement. "We developed CX Answers and CX Actions to empower businesses to overcome these obstacles through the power of AI and automation. Our goal is to help companies break down silos, streamline their processes, and ultimately provide their customers with the fast, efficient, and personalized support they deserve."

CX Answers, an AI-powered enterprise engine, uses CX-specific large language models (LLMs) to help customers and agents find accurate information, leverage efficient processes, and access automation. By unifying data and knowledge from underlying CRMs and back-end systems, CX Answers empowers CX leaders to assist agents and provide personalized self-service experiences for customers across websites and apps. It incorporates the user's context, business policies, permissions, and CRM data.

Key use cases for CX Answers include the following:

Enable customers to find accurate and relevant answers themselves with intelligent search and discovery.

Leverage context to drive agent assist and connect agents to the answers they need during calls.

Generate direct answers to questions instead of links to knowledge.

Unlock insights into customer behavior, understand new process needs, and identify gaps for improvement.

CX Actions is a no-code workflow layer that allows CX leaders to automate critical business actions, such as appointment scheduling, billing inquiries, refunds, and returns.

Key use cases for CX Actions include:

Enable customers to trigger automated actions and resolve more issues through self-service.

Provide agents with contextual customer data from third-party apps during calls.

Update customer records and trigger ticket creation in CRMs.

Trigger SMS and email alerts for shipping and delivery updates from OMS.