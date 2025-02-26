Zeta Launches Selene, a Customer Support Agent for Banks and Fintechs

Zeta has launched Selene, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant for customer service. Built with advanced generative AI and enterprise-grade security, Selene automates the most common support interactions in financial services firms' contact centers.
Natively integrated with Zeta's payment processing platform Tachyon, Selene delivers real-time access to customer data and processing capabilities.
Key features of Selene include the following:
- Natural human-like conversations with text-to-speech, speech recognition, and natural dialogue generation.
- Intelligent Intent Detection, which understands the intent behind customer queries using natural language and domain context.
- New intent classification flows that can be built to meet specific issuer needs to support most in-demand support queries.
- Banking-grade security with advanced guardrails that prevent AI hallucinations by leveraging issuer-specific knowledge and workflows.
- Seamless context navigation that delivers context-aware conversations that maintain continuity like a human agent would, enabling users to modify requests mid-conversation without starting over.
- Intelligent Escalation that provides contextual hand-off to live agents when needed, preserving conversation history and context.
- Customizable Workflows that allows issuers to augment capabilities with internal knowledge, workflows, and standard operating procedures.
- Support for voice and chat platforms.
"Traditional chatbots have left both issuers and cardholders frustrated. They're essentially rigid, script-based systems masquerading as intelligent assistants," said Zeta CEO Bhavin Turakhia in a statement. "Selene breaks this mold. It understands, using natural language and domain context, that 'make a payment' and 'I want to pay my bill' mean the same thing. It maintains context throughout complex conversations, learns from each interaction, and can execute real-time actions while maintaining banking-grade security."