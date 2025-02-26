Zeta Launches Selene, a Customer Support Agent for Banks and Fintechs

Zeta has launched Selene, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant for customer service. Built with advanced generative AI and enterprise-grade security, Selene automates the most common support interactions in financial services firms' contact centers.

Natively integrated with Zeta's payment processing platform Tachyon, Selene delivers real-time access to customer data and processing capabilities.

Key features of Selene include the following:

Natural human-like conversations with text-to-speech, speech recognition, and natural dialogue generation.

Intelligent Intent Detection, which understands the intent behind customer queries using natural language and domain context.

New intent classification flows that can be built to meet specific issuer needs to support most in-demand support queries.

Banking-grade security with advanced guardrails that prevent AI hallucinations by leveraging issuer-specific knowledge and workflows.

Seamless context navigation that delivers context-aware conversations that maintain continuity like a human agent would, enabling users to modify requests mid-conversation without starting over.

Intelligent Escalation that provides contextual hand-off to live agents when needed, preserving conversation history and context.

Customizable Workflows that allows issuers to augment capabilities with internal knowledge, workflows, and standard operating procedures.

Support for voice and chat platforms.