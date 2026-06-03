Zendesk Support Assistant for Microsoft 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Zendesk has made its Zendesk Support Assistant for Microsoft 365 available on the Microsoft AppSource online cloud marketplace.

Zendesk Support Assistant integrates Microsoft Agent 365 to support employees through artificial intelligence-powered workflows inside Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Word, and more.

"Most service tools ask employees to adapt to change how they work. We built this integration on the opposite premise: when service teams are already under pressure to do more with less, technology should meet employees where they are, not add to the burden," said Vishnu Parimi, vice president of product for employee service at Zendesk, in a statement. "By integrating with Agent 365, Zendesk delivers support inside the channels that employees interact with daily, with the added security and oversight organizations need to confidently govern AI agents across Microsoft 365."

Built for IT, HR, and service teams, the Zendesk Support Assistant integrates Agent 365 to enable ticket resolution, issue escalation, and support workflow management within employee workflows in Microsoft 365. The integration runs within Microsoft's security and compliance infrastructure, giving enterprises a unified control plane for AI agents, knowledge access, and communications.