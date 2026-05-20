Zendesk Introduces the Autonomous Service Workforce

Zendesk at its annual Relate conference announced its vision for the Autonomous Service Workforce, a new approach to customer service powered by its core platform.

This move replaces standard deflection-based bots with specialized artificial intelligence agents that operate across all channels and use cases and are priced solely on the outcomes Zendesk verifiably resolves.

At the center of this vision is the Zendesk Resolution Platform, a unified system that brings together data, intelligence, knowledge, workflows, and governance. Trained on roughly 20 billion ticket interactions, the platform operates through the Resolution Learning Loop, which captures insights from every interaction to close knowledge gaps and improve automated responses in real time.

"The era of the chatbot—the era of frustration and deflection—is over. We are entering the age of the Autonomous Service Workforce," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "We believe every business will soon run on specialized AI agents that work alongside human experts as one unified team. These agents will be more than just code; they will be team members, held to the same high standards of accountability as any human. Our vision is to put the power to build this workforce into the hands of every enterprise, on one elegant platform. Whether those agents are crafted by Zendesk, by our partners, or by your own teams, they will all speak with one voice. We are providing a future where AI is the foundation and human experts are the architects."

This transition is powered by new capabilities that turn service into a coordinated, self-improving operation. They include the following: