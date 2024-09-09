Zayo Partners with RingCentral

Zayo, a communications infrastructure provider, has partnered with RingCentral to launch Zayo UC+ with RingCentral with secure, artificial intelligence-powered cloud communications and contact center capabilities.

Zayo UC+ with RingCentral will deliver a comprehensive, cloud-based unified communications-as-a-service) solution that integrates voice, video, chat, SMS, fax, and contact center services into a single platform. It combines Zayo's network infrastructure, integration planning, and engineering expertise with RingCentral's native, AI-powered, and secure RingEX and RingCX solutions.