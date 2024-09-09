Zayo Partners with RingCentral

Zayo, a communications infrastructure provider, has partnered with RingCentral to launch Zayo UC+ with RingCentral with secure, artificial intelligence-powered cloud communications and contact center capabilities.
Zayo UC+ with RingCentral will deliver a comprehensive, cloud-based unified communications-as-a-service) solution that integrates voice, video, chat, SMS, fax, and contact center services into a single platform. It combines Zayo's network infrastructure, integration planning, and engineering expertise with RingCentral's native, AI-powered, and secure RingEX and RingCX solutions.
"Zayo has been a trusted managed services expert for 20+ years, helping organizations of all sizes thrive. In today's world, where work environments are more complex and distributed, organizations need smart, scalable, and customizable solutions to keep up," said Michael McKerley, senior vice president of managed services at Zayo, in a statement. "Bringing RingCentral into Zayo's lineup means our customers will have access to the best communications solutions from RingCentral, all supported by Zayo's robust network and our expertise in implementation and management, ensuring everything works seamlessly."
"RingCentral is proud to partner with Zayo to bring our cutting-edge innovations with RingEX and RingCX to their customers across the United States and Canada," said Sandra Krief, senior vice president of global service providers at RingCentral, in a statement. "With Zayo's strong history of growth and excellence in key industries, we are delivering reliable communication transformations to businesses who need the purpose-built tools to maximize business efficiency while maintaining enterprise-grade levels of security."