Yellow.ai Launches Analyze for Conversational Insights

Yellow.ai, a customer service automation provider, today launched Analyze to improve bot interactions with conversational insights and advanced self-learning.

Yellow.ai's Analyze not only delivers detailed insights but also uses this information to continuously improve the bot's ability to handle a broader range of customer queries without human intervention.

"Customer interactions and contact center data hold immense potential to elevate customer experience, yet many businesses are missing out due to outdated technology," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "With the launch of Analyze, we aim to meet this market need and help enterprises close gaps in their customer service strategies. Analyze provides comprehensive metrics that enhance containment opportunities and drive more effective automation."

Analyze includes the following four key features:

Self-learning loopback technology that enhances automation for voice and chat bots. When a customer query is escalated to a human agent, the transcript is fed back into the system to generate knowledge base articles. These articles enrich the company's knowledge base, enabling the bot to handle similar conversations more effectively in the future.

Strategic insights for topic clustering from bot conversations for topic-wise insights on customer sentiments, potential knowledge base article improvements, conversation share, and containment rate opportunities.

Conversation analysis to improve the quality of resolution and customer satisfaction. With Analyze, teams can access granular, conversation-level reports instantly, allowing them to assess details such as, resolution status, containment rate opportunity, conversation share and more.

Sentiment analysis that categorizes conversations as positive, negative, or neutral.