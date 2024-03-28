Wolken Software Launches Wolken Gen AI

Wolken Software, a provider of customer service solutions for B2B companies, has released Wolken Gen AI for streamlining and enhancing the process of managing customer queries and improving customer experiences.

Wolken Gen AI is the first offering within the company's new Wolken AI suite.

Wolken Gen AI, which can be integrated into nearly any service management platform, automates many processes, such as creating customized responses to user queries by identifying relevant data across multiple sources. The technology is built on machine learning models that can be trained with historical data sets from across the organization.

Wolken AI has already been implemented to enhance the following processes:

Prioritization and categorization of tickets;

Reopening of tickets based on customer responses;

Strategically routing tickets to agents based on content; and

Identifying trends and similar incidents and creating a ticket for cluster problems automatically.&