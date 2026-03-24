Vonage and ServiceNow Expand Their Partnership

Vonage has launched a native integration with ServiceNow Voice, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, embedding voice and real-time artificial intelligence capabilities directly into ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) and IT Service Management (ITSM) workflows for Vonage Contact Center (VCC) customers.

The integration of VCC with ServiceNow embeds real-time voice and AI capabilities into workflows to streamline case progression, automate processes, and reduce manual effort. Through the Vonage integration, calls can automatically trigger incident categorization, initiate ServiceNow Flow Designer subflows, and update issue resolution data in real time without agents leaving the ServiceNow AI platform.

"Vonage Contact Center is known for its deep integrations with leading customer relationship management tools that equip enterprises to boost agent productivity and deepen customer engagement," said Reggie Scales, president and head of business unit applications at Vonage, in a statement. "By adding natively integrated voice capabilities to our existing VCC for ServiceNow solution, we bring a differentiated combination of voice, digital, AI, and real-time engagement for enterprise workflow management and an enhanced customer experience." "Customers see the greatest impact when a shared vision meets complementary strengths. With Vonage, we are unlocking the full potential of intelligent agents to transform workflows," said Alix Douglas, group vice president of partner solutions at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Vonage Contact Center, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, empowers organizations to put AI into action with agents that accelerate resolution, reduce manual effort, and deliver more consistent, connected service experiences. Together, we are turning intelligence into meaningful outcomes."

The integration also enables real-time transcription. Live calls are directly connected to case and incident management and automation, enabling incidents to update automatically and workflows to advance in real time. Structure voice data is embedded directly into ServiceNow records with more complete and accurate interaction context.