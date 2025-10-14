Vonage Launches Salesforce Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection

Vonage has launched Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection, which provides insights for contact center agents, leveraging artificial intelligence to help detect fraud risks, verify customers, and validate effective communications channels in real time.

Using Vonage Communications APIs and Network APIs, these Agentforce actions enable customers of Vonage's Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution, Vonage Premier for Salesforce Voice, to enhance productivity for agents while helping to secure interactions from within Agentforce and across Salesforce workflows.

The new Vonage solution leverages Vonage Identity Insights and Fraud Detection APIs. With Identity Insights, including SIM Swap check powered by Vonage's Network APIs, Vonage Agentforce Identity Insights and Fraud Detection helps users mitigate& fraud across a number of use cases, such as identifying and flagging numbers that have had their SIM recently swapped as potentially fraudulent; validating mobile numbers before sending outbound SMS or making voice calls; and auto verifying phone numbers during lead creation to ensure lead quality.

With this solution, organizations can ensure number validity to prioritize valid accounts and verify number type to target customers with the most effective channel for communications. This rich phone intelligence, including number type, carrier, validity, caller ID name, and SIM swap status, enables contact centers to do the following:

Flag potential fraud risks by detecting numbers with recent or multiple SIM swaps and escalating suspicious transactions.

Verify customer identities by matching caller ID against CRM records.

Optimize outbound engagement by automating SMS/WhatsApp for mobile devices, while specialist sales teams call landline-only customers.

Verify numbers at lead creation to eliminate invalid or outdated details.

Deliver proactive notifications by triggering reminders and alerts only on verified numbers.