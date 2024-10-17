Vonage Launches Intelligent Workspace

Vonage, a cloud communications provider and part of Ericsson, has launched Vonage Contact Center (VCC) Intelligent Workspace, an artificial intelligence-powered new agent experience built directly into its contact center solution.

VCC Intelligent Workspace is designed to enable seamless communication with customers over their channels of choice. It guides the agent through every customer interaction with the information they need at each step of the customer journey and enables enhanced interactions with customers across any channel (voice, video, chat, messaging and more), intelligent virtual agents, real-time transcription and summarization, and enhanced noise cancellation.

By leveraging Vonage Communications APIs and AI capabilities, VCC Intelligent Workspace puts automation, intelligent insights, deeper engagement, next-generation network APIs and global calling capability into the agent's hands. For organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for unified communication, VCC Intelligent Workspace also provides contact and presence synchronization to allow agents to find the best available subject matter experts to assist customers in real time.