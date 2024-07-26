Vonage Launches Intelligent SIP Capabilities

Vonage, a cloud communications provider and part of Ericsson, has launched intelligent SIP capabilities for SIP Trunking customers to help customers deploy elastic SIP trunks globally and access rich, artificial intelligence-powered voice engagement solutions via pre-built code and low-code/no-code applications.
Vonage's intelligent SIP functionalities are built right into the dashboard, giving users direct and frictionless access to the following:
- Elastic SIP trunks, with simple setup with wide geographical coverage, advanced number management, and advanced, built-in security features, including digest authentication, access control list, and signaling and media encryption.
- Vonage AI Studio, a low-code/no-code conversational AI platform to create natural language and generative AI-powered virtual agents for self service, voice alerts, and more.
- Vonage Code Hub, a storehouse of prebuilt solutions for common communication workflows, such as voice and messaging notifications, speech-enabled interactive voice response systems, and digital media stream connections to third-party AI platforms. Code Hub's pre-built, intelligent SIP applications support call recording, transcription, and sentiment analysis.
- Vonage Voice API to create AI-powered, programmable voice interactions via traditional coding, leveraging automatic speech recognition in more than 120 languages, premium text-to-speech, and websockets digital media streams for third-party virtual agents.