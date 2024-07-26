Vonage Launches Intelligent SIP Capabilities

Vonage, a cloud communications provider and part of Ericsson, has launched intelligent SIP capabilities for SIP Trunking customers to help customers deploy elastic SIP trunks globally and access rich, artificial intelligence-powered voice engagement solutions via pre-built code and low-code/no-code applications.

Vonage's intelligent SIP functionalities are built right into the dashboard, giving users direct and frictionless access to the following:

  • Elastic SIP trunks, with simple setup with wide geographical coverage, advanced number management, and advanced, built-in security features, including digest authentication, access control list, and signaling and media encryption.
  • Vonage AI Studio, a low-code/no-code conversational AI platform to create natural language and generative AI-powered virtual agents for self service, voice alerts, and more.
  • Vonage Code Hub, a storehouse of prebuilt solutions for common communication workflows, such as voice and messaging notifications, speech-enabled interactive voice response systems, and digital media stream connections to third-party AI platforms. Code Hub's pre-built, intelligent SIP applications support call recording, transcription, and sentiment analysis.
  • Vonage Voice API to create AI-powered, programmable voice interactions via traditional coding, leveraging automatic speech recognition in more than 120 languages, premium text-to-speech, and websockets digital media streams for third-party virtual agents.

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library