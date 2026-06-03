Vonage Launches Industry-Specific AI Agents for Healthcare, Financial Services, and Retail Contact Centers

Vonage, part of Ericsson, has launched vertical-specific artificial intelligence technology for contact centers through strategic partnerships with agentic AI solutions providers Avaamo for healthcare and Syndeo for financial services and retail.

Through these partnerships, Vonage is embedding vertical-trained AI agents directly inside Vonage Contact Center (VCC). These integrations combine Vonage's contact center platform with advanced AI agents to deliver seamless, governed patient and customer engagement. Vonage is also enabling healthcare practices and companies to deploy vertical-trained AI automation directly within VCC for a unified customer experience while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, security, and compliance. In addition, these AI agents can hand off to live human agents with context.

"The launch of AI agents for healthcare, financial services, and retail through strategic partnerships with Avaamo and Syndeo marks a significant step in how we are helping our healthcare providers and enterprise customers leverage AI within their practices and contact centers," said Rodney Hassard, head of product for applications at Vonage, in a statement. "By enabling these organizations to deploy AI agents into a unified, intelligent contact center environment, we're delivering flexible, scalable, and human-centric solutions that provide a better patient and customer experience. This solution is built and tuned to speak the language and solve the problems specific to healthcare, financial services, and retail to help deliver better outcomes for our customers and their customers. This is important as it helps to improve experiences and reduce costs. Enterprises have the power to tailor every interaction to their unique industry's needs while maintaining trust and aligning to industry or regional compliance regulations."

Avaamo is an agentic AI provider for healthcare, specializing in AI agents that enable healthcare organizations to deploy autonomous solutions for key tasks such as appointment scheduling, care navigation, billing support, and access to test results over the voice channel.

"Healthcare organizations need AI that moves beyond chatbots to being able to actually complete routine tasks that drive operational outcomes," said Rathnavel Kandaswamy, vice president of global partnerships at Avaamo, in a statement. "Avaamo’s partnership with Vonage gives healthcare providers an AI workforce built directly into their existing operations, expanding patient access and meaningfully improving staff efficiency."

Syndeo focuses on AI-driven voice and digital engagement solutions for financial services, retail, and insurance providers with intelligent voice and digital AI agents, deterministic logic, generative AI, and flow-guided guardrails, enabling secure and scalable automation across VCC.