Vonage Integrates with Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications and part of Ericsson, has expanded its Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice solution through an integration with Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights.

The artificial intelligence-powered insights and analytics brought about by this integration will empower companies to enhance the agent and customer experience with intelligent, global calling capabilities within Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

With Einstein Conversation Insights, Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice users can see conversational data, such as voice transcripts and caller sentiment, surfaced in real time. Calls are recorded and analyzed afterwards for mentions of specific keywords, phrases, and points of interest and surface conversation trends, enabling agents and supervisors to review the call transcript, uncover coachable areas that need attention or follow-up, and trigger next-best actions and supervisor alerts.