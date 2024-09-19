Vonage Expands Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Bring Your Own Channel for CCaaS

Vonage, a cloud communications provider and part of Ericsson, has become one of the first contact center providers to join Salesforce's Bring Your Own Channel for Contact Center as a Service (BYOC for CCaaS) pilot program.

With BYOC for CCaaS, Vonage Premier for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice customers can integrate Vonage omnichannel and artificial intelligence-powered capabilities, including voice, SMS, chat, social messaging apps like WhatsApp, and more, into their contact center applications.

With BYOC for CCaaS, Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice users will now be able to connect with customers across channels and access data insights and AI-based agent productivity tools. The solution's single routing and agent capacity model also increases contact center capacity. Workforce engagement management is also provided through Vonage's integrations with Verint, Calabrio Teleopti, Playvox, and injixo.

As a pilot partner in this program, Vonage customers can source a single AI-based virtual agent solution for self-service automations across voice and digital channels using Vonage AI studio while also leveraging Salesforce for all live agent assist and analytics needs. Vonage can also integrate its own Vonage Communications APIs to power pre-built programmable capabilities for voice, SMS, social, and chat. This singular view also keeps agents and supervisors in a single Salesforce desktop.