Vonage Expands Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Bring Your Own Channel for CCaaS

Vonage, a cloud communications provider and part of Ericsson, has become one of the first contact center providers to join Salesforce's Bring Your Own Channel for Contact Center as a Service (BYOC for CCaaS) pilot program.
With BYOC for CCaaS, Vonage Premier for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice customers can integrate Vonage omnichannel and artificial intelligence-powered capabilities, including voice, SMS, chat, social messaging apps like WhatsApp, and more, into their contact center applications.
With BYOC for CCaaS, Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice users will now be able to connect with customers across channels and access data insights and AI-based agent productivity tools. The solution's single routing and agent capacity model also increases contact center capacity. Workforce engagement management is also provided through Vonage's integrations with Verint, Calabrio Teleopti, Playvox, and injixo.
As a pilot partner in this program, Vonage customers can source a single AI-based virtual agent solution for self-service automations across voice and digital channels using Vonage AI studio while also leveraging Salesforce for all live agent assist and analytics needs. Vonage can also integrate its own Vonage Communications APIs to power pre-built programmable capabilities for voice, SMS, social, and chat. This singular view also keeps agents and supervisors in a single Salesforce desktop.
"We are very excited to have Vonage, a leading Salesforce Service Cloud Voice partner, take this very important step to expand its deep Salesforce integration through BYOC for CCaaS, delivering the omnichannel capabilities and the APIs to enable them that create the kind of customer experiences that drive meaningful engagement," said Tony Flores, senior director of product management at Salesforce, in a statement.
"Today's contact center agents play a vital role in support of the businesses they represent and in meeting the increasing demands of tech-savvy customers who want to connect from anywhere on their preferred communications channels," said Reggie Scales, acting head of applications at Vonage, in a statement. "These agents are also frequently working from anywhere and need the tools to access critical information to troubleshoot common customer issues and provide real-time customer support. Having all of these capabilities in a single user interface - omnichannel modes of communication coupled with a 360-degree view of customer information and key knowledge bases, this is the contact center of the future."