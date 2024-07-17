Vodafone and RingCentral Extend Partnership

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, is expanding its partnership with Vodafone Business to offer Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCX.

Vodafone Business is offering its contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offering, Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, to its multinational customer base, extending Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral to 30 markets in total during early 2025.

Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral helps companies establish and operate contact centers by equipping agents with artificial intelligence (AI), including call summaries, transcripts, automated scorecards, conversational insights, and coaching. Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral also features key data insights along with voice and more than 20 digital channels including web, messaging, and leading social media channels.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is already accessible in 20 markets across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific and enables businesses to combine messaging, video meetings, fax, file sharing, and virtual phone systems through a single user interface accessible on any internet-enabled device. Supporting hybrid working models worldwide, it allows employees to access the same set of services regardless of location and device, whether at home, in the office, or in the field.