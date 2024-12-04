Verint Launches CX/EX Scoring Bot

Verint has launched the CX/EX Scoring Bot running in the Verint Open Platform. This unique bot provides real-time insights into customer experience, agent satisfaction and the emotional connection between customers and agents.

An addition to Verint Agent Copilot Bots, Verint CX/EX Scoring Bot goes beyond generative artificial intelligence and uses unique, proprietary AI models to provide unparalleled insight. It provides a real-time score for both customer experience and employee experience for every call.

"You can't improve what you don't measure. The Verint CX/EX Scoring Bot delivers a unique approach to measuring the human experience," says Josh Feast, Verint's general manager of AI-powered Real-time Coaching, in a statement. "These richer CX and EX insights provide the accurate and timely data needed to deliver strong AI business outcomes driven by elevated customer satisfaction, reduced customer churn and increased efficiency in the contact center."

Verint Open Platform includes several Verint Agent Copilot Bots, including Verint Knowledge Automation Bot, which agents use to automate knowledge searches and reduce call length by approximately 45 seconds, and Verint Wrap Up Bot, which agents use to automate call summaries and reduce call length by approximately 60 seconds.