Verint Expands Integration with Webex by Cisco

Verint has expanded its partnership with Webex by Cisco through the integration of the Verint Open Platform's unified data hub into the Webex App Hub for Webex Contact Center.
Verint Open Platform is built around a unified data hub, which collects all behavioral data, including customer interactions, customer experiences (CX), and workforce data created across every touch point, in a single repository.
"Secure and accurate real-time data is critical for organizations to measure how they are performing against customer expectations," said Jono Luk, vice president of product management for Webex by Cisco, in a statement. "Verint's Data Hub is now available as an integration with Webex Contact Center, where customers will be able to enhance customer engagement across every area of the business."
"We're excited to bring the power of CX automation to Webex App Hub to help brands unlock rich customer engagement data and drive strategic advantage. Our open platform built with artificial intelligence and data at the core is now interoperable and compatible with Webex," said John Bourne, Verint's senior vice president of global channels and alliances, in a statement.