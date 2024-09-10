Upstream Works Announces Omni AI Hub

Upstream Works, a contact center solutions company, has released Omni AI Hub, featuring a suite of standardized artificial intelligence capabilities for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid contact centers.

The Omni AI Hub framework operationalizes AI to provide automated transcriptions, summarization, sentiment, intent, and escalations. It supports AI flexibility and provides virtual customer self-service, real-time AI-powered agent assistance, integration with AI-enabled knowledge and performance analytics and reports.

Upstream Works Omni AI Hub key features include the following:

  • A centralized framework with a suite of AI-driven capabilities for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid contact centers.
  • Flexibility with a choice of AI models, including native Upstream Works AI.
  • AI Messaging Link, which standardizes chatbots across messaging channels for self-service and seamless escalations to an agent.
  • Agent Assist for real-time agent assistance and guidance with standardization and automation of transcription, summarization, sentiment, intent, and escalation.
  • Assist Knowledge, which provides centralized omnichannel knowledge management with AI-enabled summaries and responses.
  • Performance Analytics and reporting with the same consistent metrics for bots as human agents and intelligent experience insights with A/B testing.

"Since the emergence of mainstream, commodity-based AI apps like Chat GPT, customer experience organizations have been very interested in finding a way to benefit from it, but because AI is complex to set up, most have yet to take advantage of it," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works, in a statement. "With Omni AI Hub, we have significantly simplified the implementation of an advanced feature set enabled by AI while continuing to leverage a contact center's existing infrastructure using the AI of your choice."

