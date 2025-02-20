Upland Panviva Launches Sidekick, an AI-Powered Agent Assistant

Upland Software's Panviva unit has launched Sidekick to deliver compliant and contextualized knowledge to contact center agents.
As an out-of-the-box assistant, Panviva Sidekick allows agents to use artificial intelligence to search through company knowledgebases, receive AI-generated summarized snippets from Panviva's curation platform, Digital Orchestrator, and access real-time guidance as needed.
Panviva Sidekick is channel-specific, audience-specific, and dynamic, helping customers add tags to capture competency and enabling faceted results to change based on the metadata added.
"At Upland, our vision centers around prioritizing success through tailored expertise and a relentless commitment to technology advancements. As AI reshapes contact center operations, robust knowledge management has become the cornerstone of immediacy while maintaining accuracy and compliance," said Sean Coleman, senior vice president and general manager of knowledge and contact center management solutions at Upland Software, in a statement. "For over two decades, Panviva has been the backbone of driving compliance for contact centers across highly regulated industries like healthcare, utilities, and banking. Now, we're evolving to help these same customers harness the power of AI with governed knowledge management."