Upland Panviva Launches Sidekick, an AI-Powered Agent Assistant

Upland Software's Panviva unit has launched Sidekick to deliver compliant and contextualized knowledge to contact center agents.

As an out-of-the-box assistant, Panviva Sidekick allows agents to use artificial intelligence to search through company knowledgebases, receive AI-generated summarized snippets from Panviva's curation platform, Digital Orchestrator, and access real-time guidance as needed.

Panviva Sidekick is channel-specific, audience-specific, and dynamic, helping customers add tags to capture competency and enabling faceted results to change based on the metadata added.